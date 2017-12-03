Position Announcement | February 2018

Web Intelligence and Media Analytics

Full- or part-time position in Vienna, Austria

We seek outstanding software developers to join our team and advance the state of the art through research projects supported by the European Union and the Google Digital News Initiative – jointly pursued with ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 and other leading media and technology partners across Europe.

Do you have a passion for designing and developing engaging applications and novel solutions to challenging technical problems? As part of a dynamic and interdisciplinary team, you will participate in a fast-paced and innovative development environment that drives high-profile showcases in collaboration with international organizations such as the United Nations and NOAA Climate.gov.

Essential Qualifications

Analytical Skills and Software Development Experience

(JavaScript and/or Java)

Web Development Frameworks such as Vert.x, React, Ractive or Angular

Desired Qualifications

Information Visualization for Web Applications (D3.js)

Horizontally Scalable Information Retrieval with Elasticsearch

(experience with larger clusters and optimized queries and aggregations)

Quality Control – JavaScript and/or Java Unit Testing

Media Analytics and Business Intelligence Applications

User Experience and Visual Design

We offer full-time, part-time (e.g., current computer science students) and PhD candidate positions. Salaries are based on qualifications and experience, starting at EUR 39,000 per year for candidates with a relevant Master’s degree. MODUL University Vienna and webLyzard are equal opportunity employers and strongly encourage qualified women to apply. Please send your application including cover letter, CV and academic transcript to maximilian.lang@weblyzard.com (in English or German, as single PDF file not exceeding 8 MB).

