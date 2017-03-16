Analyzing the Digital Talk | TEDxModulUniversity
Visual Tools for Exploring Global Communication Flows
Technology Showcases
Like no other US Presidential Election in recent history, the race Clinton vs. Trump polarized the global dialogue and resulted in heated discussions on social media platforms. Web intelligence technologies are uniquely positioned to analyze the underlying communication processes. The US Election 2016 Web Monitor processed more than 135 million Twitter postings, news media articles and online publications of environmental organizations to reveal how citizens and stakeholders perceived this unusual presidential race.
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has chosen the webLyzard platform to build a pioneering Web intelligence solution for aligning global environmental indicators with related communication flows across online channels. Helping stakeholders to meet environmental goals and foster sustainable development, the system will be integrated into the UNEP Live knowledge management platform.
The Climate Resilience Toolkit is a new decision support initiative that uses the semantic search capabilities of webLyzard to provide access to the most relevant online content across all agencies of the U.S. Global Change Research Program as well as regional climate science centers. The development of the Toolkit was led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which has been using webLyzard’s Web intelligence technologies for more than seven years.
The Media Watch on Climate Change is a comprehensive and continuously updated knowledge repository on climate change and related environmental issues. The dashboard provides interactive means to access this repository, analyze stakeholder perceptions, and track emerging trends. It collects, filters, annotates and visualizes documents from a wide range of English, French and German online sources (news media, social networking platforms, Web sites of Fortune 1000 companies and environmental organizations).
Unpredictable characters, political intrigues and complex social relations are key ingredients behind the success of HBO’s TV fantasy series Game of Thrones. The result is an active exchange on social media platforms, with heated discussions among the fans of the series. The Westeros Sentinel uses the webLyzard platform to analyze these discussions, processing streams of user-generated content to better understand viewer engagement.
How do international news media, blogs, the Fortune 1000 and environmental organizations tailor electronic content to fit their political agenda? To answer this question, the US Election 2008 Web Monitor processed hundreds of thousands of documents in weekly intervals. Estimates of attention and sentiment towards the presidential candidates complement keywords to indicate trends and identify topics associated with each candidate.
Platform and Application Overview
The following SlideShare presentation gives an overview of the webLyzard platform, including decision support and knowledge management applications based on external and/or internal data repositories.