UNEP Logo

UNEP Live - United Nations Project

The…
SONAR | Digital News Initiative

SONAR - Digital News Initiative

Semantic…
ReTV Project Logo

ReTV - Enhancing and Repurposing TV Content

ReTV…
InVID Project Logo

InVid Project - In Video Veritas

News…
knowledge co-creation thumbnail

Knowledge Co-Creation

Advances…
recognyze logo - named entity recognition

Recognyze Entity Extraction

Which…
Pheme Project Logo

Lie Detector for Social Media - Pheme Project

Barack…
thumbnail for cop19 - be the movement

Be the Movement - Connect4Climate

The…
ewrt logo - extensible web retrieval toolkit

Extensible Web Retrieval Toolkit (eWRT)

Knowledge…
divine project logo

DIVINE Research Project

FIT-IT…
avalon project logo

AVALON Research Project

FIT-IT…