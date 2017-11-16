CV and List of Publications

Curriculum Vitae (PDF, 918 kb)

Short Biography

Arno Scharl is the Managing Partner of webLyzard technology and a Professor of Information System at the Department of New Media Technology of MODUL University Vienna. Prior to his current appointments, he held professorships at the University of Western Australia and Graz University of Technology, and was a Visiting Fellow at the University of California at Berkeley. Prof. Scharl completed his doctoral research and habilitation at the Vienna University of Economics and Business. Additionally, he holds a PhD from the University of Vienna, Department of Sports Physiology.

He has authored more than 170 refereed publications, edited two books in Springer‘s Advanced Information and Knowledge Processing Series, and served as Scientific Coordinator and Work Package Leader of many Austrian and European research initiatives (FFG, FP7, H2020, etc.) – including the current projects InVID, ReTV and SONAR. His research interests focus on Web intelligence and big data analytics, human-computer interaction, and the integration of semantic and geospatial Web technology.